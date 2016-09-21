The Latest: 2 asphyxiated kids among 4 dead in Detroit area

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Latest on the slayings of four family members in suburban Detroit (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Police say a man apparently asphyxiated his two young children using exhaust from a car, fatally shot his wife's two older children and shot and slashed his wife at a suburban Detroit home.

Dearborn Heights police Lt. Michael Krause tells The Associated Press that officers responded after getting a 911 call from the man early Wednesday indicating that he'd killed his family. Krause says officers found the man on the porch and took him into custody.

Krause says police found the man's children, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, on the first floor of the home. In the basement, he says they found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man along with their mother, who had gunshot and knife wounds.

Krause says the woman is in critical condition.

___

The item has been corrected to show that both children who were killed were girls.

___

6 a.m.

Police say four siblings are dead and their mother critically injured in an attack at a home in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Heights police Capt. Michael Petri tells reporters at the scene that officers responded early Wednesday and took a suspect into custody. He says an investigation is ongoing, but the killings appear to have stemmed "from a domestic violence-type situation."

Police say the children were ages 4, 6 and 17 and the fourth who died was 19. Police didn't release the age of the wounded woman, who was listed in critical condition.

Police at the Dearborn Heights station says no was immediately available to offer updated information. State police are on the scene assisting local investigators.