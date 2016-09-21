The Latest: Air Force plans news conference on U-2 crash

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The Latest on the crash of a U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane in California (all times local):

4 p.m.

Commanders at Beale Air Force Base are scheduled to hold a news conference on the fatal crash of a U-2 spy plane in Northern California.

One pilot was killed and another injured Monday when they ejected from the high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft shortly after a routine takeoff from the base north of Sacramento.

The plane slammed into the side of the Sutter Butte mountains and caught fire about 20 miles west of the runway. The pilots landed a short distance away.

Officials have not released the identity of the pilot who died or information about the condition of the surviving airman.