The Latest: UN Security Council discusses Syria

The Latest on the high-level U.N. General Assembly meetings (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council has taken up Syria's civil war as a temporary truce collapses and international tensions rise.

A day after the U.S., Russia and other powers sought to keep the week-old cease-fire alive, the same set of characters debated the conflict in open setting.

Moscow backs Syrian President Bashar Assad's government; Washington supports what it deems "moderate" rebels. Both say they're committed to fighting the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

A relief organization reported five medical staff killed in an airstrike in northern Syria Wednesday.

It was the latest attack on humanitarian workers.

A strike on a Syrian Red Crescent aid convoy earlier this week promoted international condemnation. The U.N. called it a deliberate attack. U.S. officials say they believe Russia carried out the strike. Russia denies responsibility.

___

9 a.m.

The Paris Agreement on climate change has topped the required 55 ratifications — but the countries that have formally joined don't account for the minimum 55 per cent of global emissions needed for the deal to enter into force.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced at the end of a special event that with 31 more countries handing over their official documents on Wednesday, there are now 60 parties that have ratified the deal representing over 47.5 per cent of global emissions.

"We have crossed one of the two thresholds," Ban said. "We need 7.5 per cent more."

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he is confident of reaching the magic number of 55 per cent before the next U.N. climate conference, which starts Nov. 7 in Marrakech, Morocco.