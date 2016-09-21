The Latest: Monitoring group says warplane crashes in Syria

BEIRUT — The Latest on Syria's conflict (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A Syrian monitoring group says a warplane has crashed northwest of the capital, Damascus, as Islamic State group militants claim they downed it.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the fate of the pilot remains unclear. It says it was unclear if the warplane was downed Wednesday or had technical problems.

The Observatory says the plane crashed in the eastern Qalamoun mountains, northwest of Damascus.

The IS-affiliated news agency Aamaq says the group's militants downed the plane in eastern Qalamoun, after the aircraft carried out four raids against it. The agency says the plane crashed in an area controlled by either the government or rebel factions, indicating it would not have pictures of the aircraft.

IS says it downed a Syrian government warplane. There was no immediate comment from the government.

___

10:30 a.m.

A medical relief organization says four of its staff have been killed in an attack on a medical facility in Syria.

The International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations says an airstrike Tuesday night in northern Syria levelled a medical triage point in rebel-held territory outside the contested city of Aleppo.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group puts the toll at 13 dead, among them four nurses and paramedics and nine rebel fighters, some of them belonging to the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front.

It says the triage point was located in the rebel-held town of Khan Touman, south of Aleppo.