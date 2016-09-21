The Latest: Police say barricaded man shoots at officers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home in South Anchorage (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Anchorage police say a man barricaded in his south Anchorage home has fired shots at the officers.

Police say in a release there were no injuries as the man shot at officers just after 4 p.m. Wednesday as they prepared to deploy gas into the home.

Officials say they continue "efforts for a peaceful surrender."

Police were called earlier Wednesday when two workers trimming trees for a utility reported shots were fired at them.

Police spokeswoman Anita Shell says a man stepped out of a house, told the workers to get off his property and fired shots.

She says the workers were in a public right of way and not on the man's property.

__

2:56 p.m.

Police are monitoring a south Anchorage home where workers trimming trees for a utility reported shots were fired.

Police spokeswoman Anita Shell says a man stepped out of a house Wednesday morning, told the workers to get off his property and fired shots.

The workers called 911.

She says the workers were in a public right of way and not on the man's property.

Police by 3:30 p.m. had been at the home for five hours but had not been able to contact the man, who does not have a phone.