The Latest: Police say barricaded man shoots at officers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home in South Anchorage (all times local):
4:55 p.m.
Anchorage police say a man barricaded in his south Anchorage home has fired shots at the officers.
Police say in a release there were no injuries as the man shot at officers just after 4 p.m. Wednesday as they prepared to deploy gas into the home.
Officials say they continue "efforts for a peaceful surrender."
Police were called earlier Wednesday when two workers trimming trees for a utility reported shots were fired at them.
Police spokeswoman Anita Shell says a man stepped out of a house, told the workers to get off his property and fired shots.
She says the workers were in a public right of way and not on the man's property.
2:56 p.m.
Police are monitoring a south Anchorage home where workers trimming trees for a utility reported shots were fired.
Police spokeswoman Anita Shell says a man stepped out of a house Wednesday morning, told the workers to get off his property and fired shots.
The workers called 911.
She says the workers were in a public right of way and not on the man's property.
Police by 3:30 p.m. had been at the home for five hours but had not been able to contact the man, who does not have a phone.
Shell says he may be barricaded inside.