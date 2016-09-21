The Latest: Romanian police detain 8 migrants on the Danube

MARIANOSZTRA, Hungary — The Latest on Europe's response to the influx of refugees and other migrants (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Romanian border police have detained eight migrants, including four children, after they crossed the River Danube and tried to enter Romania.

Police said in a statement they found the group of six Iraqis and two Syrians near the Bistret border point in southwest Romania on Tuesday evening during a river patrol.

Wednesday's statement said the group, aged 4-33, crossed the Danube in two boats that a Bulgarian guide had given them. The river forms the border between Bulgaria and Romania.

The group told police they had paid between $2,000 and $3,500 to guides and were trying to reach Austria.

___

1:30 p.m.

Hungarian prison inmates have ramped up their production of razor wire, working around the clock as Hungary prepares to build a second fence on the border with Serbia to keep out refugees and other migrants.

Razor wire manufacture at the prison in Marianosztra, northern Hungary, has increased from two shifts earlier this year, to three. Besides its domestic use, Hungary has also sold or donated fence elements, including wire and steel posts, to other countries in the region, including Slovenia and Macedonia.

Human rights organizations, meanwhile, consider Hungary's fences erected last year as the first step in efforts by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to dismantle the country's asylum system.