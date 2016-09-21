Tropical Storm Lisa gaining strength in the Atlantic

MIAMI — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Lisa is getting a little stronger in the Atlantic.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Wednesday have increased to near 50 mph (80 kph). Additional strengthening is possible but weakening is forecast to begin by Thursday.

Lisa is centred about 550 miles (885 kilometres ) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving northwest near 9 mph (14 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Karl's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (56 kph). The Hurricane Center says additional weakening is possible but it's forecast to re-strengthen in a day or two.