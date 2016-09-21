Venezuela to gather signatures for recall in late October

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan election officials have set the guidelines for the next phase in a campaign to hold a recall referendum against socialist President Nicolas Maduro, and the rules are unfavourable to the opposition.

Officials said Wednesday that Maduro's opponents will need to gather signatures from 20 per cent of Venezuelan voters over three days, Oct. 26-28. The opposition previously gathered signatures from 1 per cent of the electorate, which allowed them to go to the second phase of signature collection.

But in a blow to the opposition, officials will require campaigners to gather signatures from 20 per cent of the electorate in each state. Opposition leaders say they should only have to gather signatures from 20 per cent of voters nationwide.