Weiner faces sexting claim from girl, but he calls it a hoax

NEW YORK — Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner (WEE'-nur) acknowledges he communicated online with a girl who accused him of sending sexually explicit messages, but he says he's also been the subject of a hoax.

Online news outlet DailyMail.com published an interview with the 15-year-old girl, who said the online text and video exchanges with Weiner went on for several months this year. The girl says the exchanges included Skype chats in which Weiner asked her to undress and touch herself.

Weiner on Wednesday gave The Associated Press an email supposedly written by the girl to her teacher, in which she recants her story. But Weiner says he has "repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgment" about the people with whom he communicates online.