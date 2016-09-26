ADB says developing Asian economies are holding steady
A
A
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — Developing economies in Asia are holding steady and will grow at the earlier forecast rate of 5.7
The region's developing economies grew 5.9
China's economy — the second largest in the world — is forecast to grow by 6.6
Private consumption and services generated most of the 6.7
Steady progress on reforms is helping India realize its growth targets, the report said, with earlier forecasts of 7.4
The India forecasts take into account a boost in private consumption after recent wage and pension increases and expectations of a healthy monsoon lifting rural incomes. A recovery in private investment will help drive growth to 7.8
Growth in the five largest economies in Southeast Asia was forecast at 4.8
Government investment in infrastructure, particularly in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, has countered sluggish export demand and droughts that caused a drop in agriculture output in the first half of the year in all of the countries except Indonesia, the report said.
Growth in the five Southeast Asian economies is expected to accelerate to 5.0
The report warned climate-related risks to developing Asia like shorter rainy seasons, more withering drought and worsened pest and disease outbreaks, if uncontrolled, may lead to economic loss equivalent to 10
The success of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the average rise in global mean temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels depends critically on developing Asia, it added. It said emissions from the region have risen rapidly from 25