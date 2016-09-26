News / World

Magellanic penguin mating season begins in Argentina

In this Sept. 24, 2016 photo, a Magellanic penguin swims at Punta Tombo, during the official start of penguin breeding season in the southern province of Chubut, Argentina. The Punta Tombo colony represents the largest of the species in the world with hundreds of thousands of the flightless birds expected to converge on the tiny inlet over the next couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Daniel Feldman)

In this Sept. 24, 2016 photo, a Magellanic penguin swims at Punta Tombo, during the official start of penguin breeding season in the southern province of Chubut, Argentina. The Punta Tombo colony represents the largest of the species in the world with hundreds of thousands of the flightless birds expected to converge on the tiny inlet over the next couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Daniel Feldman)

PUERTO TOMBO, Argentina — Thousands of Magellanic penguins are arriving at Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula for their breeding season.

More than 200,000 penguin couples are expected to gather during the three-month breeding season that began Sunday.

Some have started to build their nests on the peninsula, which juts into the Atlantic south of Argentina's Chubut Province. The male and female will take turns taking care of the eggs and hunting. Chicks are expected to hatch by November.

Magellanic penguins breed in large colonies in southern Argentina and Chile and migrate north as far as southwestern Brazil between March and September.

They have a broad crescent of white feathers that extends from just above each eye to the chin and a small area of pink flesh on the face.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular