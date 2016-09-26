Police: Bus from Yosemite going too fast before deadly crash
A
A
Share via Email
OAKHURST, Calif. — Authorities say a bus carrying students from China was going too fast around a curve when it went off the road and hit a tree near Yosemite National Park, killing a 13-year-old passenger.
California Highway Patrol Officer Kaci Lutz said Monday that the driver hasn't been cited in the wreck Saturday that happened after the students and their chaperones visited the park.
Lutz says the bus was
Officials say another 13-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition. Others injured in the crash have been released.
Investigators have interviewed witnesses, and they're inspecting the bus to rule out mechanical problems.
The bus held 22 people, including the driver, who received minor injuries.
Most Popular
-
Bomb threats made at Halifax universities, library, within minutes of each other
-
Trump couldn't lie about Holt's party registration because he didn't know: Campaign
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Time to change the all-white face of council, says pastor
-
Home Depot pulling 'Peeper Creeper' from shelves after complaint