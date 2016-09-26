The Latest: California will speed tax checkoff donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on legislation signed by California Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation to get taxpayers' donations into the hands of charities more quickly following a critical report by The Associated Press.

Brown signed SB1476 over the weekend. The legislation was introduced after an AP investigation found at least one-tenth of all charitable donations made on tax returns went unspent.

AP's review found nearly $10 million in 29 funds was awaiting delivery to or distribution by state agencies and another $278,000 had reverted to state coffers.

Taxpayers have donated more than $100 million through the check-off system since 1982. They benefit social services, public health, environmental protection and other charitable causes.

His bill would continuously appropriate the aid and retire a fund if taxpayers provide less than $250,000 in one year.

__

2:20 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is approving legislation decriminalizing prostitution for minors and taking other steps to make life after human trafficking easier for those forced into it.

The Democratic governor announced Monday he signed SB1322 to ban police from charging people under the age of 18 with prostitution.

He also signed bills allowing people to defend themselves against additional criminal charges or records if they were coerced to commit an offence as a human trafficking victim.

Others will raise the age from 13 to 15 that kids can testify outside a courtroom in human trafficking cases, protect victims' names from disclosure and mandate they have access to county services.