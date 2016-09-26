The Latest: Suspect was diagnosed with depression, anxiety

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Latest on a deadly mall shooting in Washington state (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Court records show the suspect in the deadly Washington state mall shooting had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

The records from Island County show Arcan Cetin had taken medications in the past.

The documents also show Cetin's criminal history goes back several years, with charges including assault, DUI, domestic violence and malicious mischief.

The 22-year-old Cetin made a brief appearance in Skagit County District Court on Monday. He was charged with five counts of first-degree premeditated murder following the slayings Friday at a mall in Burlington, Washington.

His stepfather told reporters after the hearing that Cetin "has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with."

___

12:30 p.m.

The suspect in the deadly Washington state mall shooting has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Arcan Cetin made a brief appearance in Skagit County District Court on Monday. The 20-year-old was advised of the charges he faces by Judge David Svaren, who set the next hearing in the case for Oct. 26.

Bail was set at $2 million. Cetin's public defender, Keith Tyne, made no statements.

His stepfather, David Marshall, told reporters after the hearing that Cetin "has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with." He didn't provide specifics.

Cetin is suspected of opening fire in a department store's cosmetics department Friday and was arrested after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

___

12 p.m.

The stepfather of the suspect in the deadly Washington state mall shooting says his stepson has mental health issues.

David Marshall and his wife attended Arcan Cetin's initial court appearance Monday in Skagit County District Court. Cetin is facing five counts of premeditated murder following Friday's slayings at the Cascade Mall in the city of Burlington.

Marshall told reporters after the hearing that Cetin "has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with." He didn't provide specifics. He said he and Cetin's mother "are totally devastated by what's happened."

The 20-year-old Cetin was arrested Saturday evening after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

Authorities are asking that he be held on a $2 million bond.

____

This post has been corrected to show that the hearing occurred in Skagit County District Court, not Superior Court.

___

10:33 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in the deadly Washington mall shooting has confessed.

According to court documents released Monday by the Skagit County District Court, Arcan Cetin told detectives who interviewed him that "he did bring the rifle into Macy's and shot all 5 victims."

The 20-year-old Cetin was arrested Saturday evening after a nearly 24-hour manhunt following the slayings at the Cascade Mall in Burlington.

Cetin, who faces five charges of premeditated murder, will be making an initial court appearance late Monday morning. Authorities are asking that he be held on a $2 million bond.

___

10:16 a.m.

Authorities say the gunman in a deadly Washington state mall shooting removed a rifle from the trunk of his car, entered a Macy's store and shot all five victims in about one minute.

According to documents released by the Skagit County District Court, Arcan Cetin shot a teen victim Friday evening near some clothing racks.

Then he walked to the cosmetics counter where "he encountered and shot the adult male victim, then shot three adult female victims."

After shooting the five people, Cetin placed his Ruger rifle with a 25-round magazine on top of a cosmetics counter, left the store, entered a vehicle and fled the Cascade Mall in Burlington.

Cetin, 20, was apprehended Saturday evening after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday morning and faces five charges of premeditated murder.

____

11:11 p.m.

The 20-year-old man suspected of killing five people with a rifle at a Macy's makeup counter in Washington state is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

Arcan Cetin, who was arrested Saturday evening after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, was due to appear Monday in Skagit County District Court in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Authorities say the gunman in the attack at the Cascade Mall in nearby Burlington opened fire in the department store's cosmetics department Friday night, killing a man and four females ranging from a teenager to a senior citizen. The killer then fled.