Another prep school finds sex abuse in its past

Another elite boarding school is reporting past sexual misconduct by teachers.

The Pomfret School in Connecticut says an independent investigation has found several teachers engaged in improper conduct with students between the 1970s and 2000s.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a letter sent Monday by school leaders to the school community. It says the investigation found four teachers "more likely than not" engaged in sexual misconduct. The letter also says there were nine other "credible reports" that teachers engaged in behaviour ranging from boundary violations to sexual misconduct, but said there was insufficient information.

The school did not identify the teachers. It said some received positive recommendations when they left and some are still working with students.