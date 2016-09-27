Coast Guard searches for Cuban migrants from capsized boat

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a group of Cuban migrants who were on board a makeshift vessel that capsized off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard spokesman Eric Woodall says three survivors found Monday told authorities they left Cuba on Sept. 20 with 23 people aboard. The boat capsized the next day.

Woodall says they're still searching for survivors. He said three bodies were found Saturday 23 miles southeast of Islamorada after a report from a good Samaritan. Two other bodies were found in the Florida Keys. But Woodall says they aren't sure whether those bodies are connected to the capsized vessel.