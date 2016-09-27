DOD chief says 9-11 bill could be devastating to US military
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON —
Carter's concerns are detailed in a letter to a senior member of Congress that was released Tuesday.
Congress is poised to override President Barack Obama's veto of the bill that would allow the families to sue Saudi Arabia for the kingdom's alleged backing of the terrorists who carried out the
Carter amplifies Obama's concerns. He says cases tried overseas could put the U.S. in the difficult position of having to choose between revealing secrets and suffering adverse rulings for refusing to do so.