The Latest: Explosion claims life of NY fire battalion chief

NEW YORK — The Latest on a house explosion that killed a New York City firefighter (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Authorities have identified a New York City firefighter killed in a house explosion as a Bronx battalion chief.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) say Michael Fahy, a 17 year veteran, was a father of three.

He was struck by debris from the Tuesday morning collapse and rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

Authorities say they were responding to a report of a gas leak when the residence exploded shortly after firefighters discovered a possible drug lab there.

The explosion rocked an area of row houses in the Kingsbridge neighbourhood .

Images from the scene showed much of the house gone and debris strewn on the street and covering parked cars. Parts of the first floor with hollowed-out window panes could be made out.

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of the fallen fire chief is Fahy, not Fahey.

10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

