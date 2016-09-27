Families in Columbus police shootings seek outside review

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys for two families whose relatives were fatally shot by Columbus police are renewing requests for independent investigations.

The families of 13-year-old Tyre (ty-REE') King and 23-year-old Henry Green plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to address what they see as discrepancies between what authorities and witnesses have said.

Tyre was shot Sept. 14 after police say he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Green was shot June 6 after officers said he ignored commands to drop his gun and fired on them.

The families' attorney, Sean Walton, says witnesses have contradicted police in both cases.