France gives full support to UN-backed Libyan government

PARIS — France's president says his country will provide its full support to Libya's U.N.-backed government in the fight against militants.

"There are still some terrorist groups in Libya which must be hunted down and neutralized," Francois Hollande said following a meeting Tuesday in Paris with the head of Libya's fragile unity government, Fayez Serraj.

He did not specify how France will help.

Libya was plunged into chaos by the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi, and is now split between rival authorities.

The internationally recognized parliament, based in the east, has rejected the U.N.-backed government based in the capital, Tripoli.