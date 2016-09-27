Guatemala alleges fraud in food buys during disaster

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities say they have broken up a group that sold the government millions of dollars' worth of contraband corn and beans, some of it not fit for human consumption.

Attorney General Thelma Aldana said Tuesday that the purchases were made in 2014 after the government made a disaster declaration because of heavy rains in some areas and drought in others threatened the food supply. The government spent $66 million on the grains, and those involved in the scheme allegedly cleared $5 million in profit.

Among those arrested was former agriculture minister Elmer Lopez. Lopez says there was a lot of pressure and blames former Vice-President Roxana Baldetti.