India to not participate in regional summit in Pakistan

New Delhi will not participate in a meeting of South Asian nations to be held in Islamabad in November, its foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

The ministry said it has written to Nepal, the current chair of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, that "increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of Member States by one country" have created an environment that is "not conducive" for a successful summit.

The statement didn't name Pakistan but tensions between the neighbours and arch-rivals have been high since a militant attack on an army base in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir killed 18 Indian soldiers.

Indian investigators say maps, weapons and other evidence indicated that the attackers were from Jaish-e-Mohammed, an outlawed militant group based in Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charges.

Since the attack on the base in Indian Kashmir's Uri town top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have said they will work to isolate Pakistan internationally, accusing that country of trying to destabilize Asia by exporting terrorism.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both. Most people in the Indian-controlled portion favour independence or a merger with Pakistan. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.