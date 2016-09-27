India to not participate in regional summit in Pakistan
New Delhi will not participate in a meeting of South Asian nations to be held in Islamabad in November, its foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.
The ministry said it has written to Nepal, the current chair of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, that "increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of Member States by one country" have created an environment that is "not conducive" for a successful summit.
The statement didn't name Pakistan but tensions between the
Indian investigators say maps, weapons and other evidence indicated that the attackers were from Jaish-e-Mohammed, an outlawed militant group based in Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charges.
Since the attack on the base in Indian Kashmir's Uri town top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have said they will work to isolate Pakistan internationally, accusing that country of trying to destabilize Asia by exporting terrorism.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both. Most people in the Indian-controlled portion
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents and pushing them into the Indian portion of Kashmir to attack government forces and other targets. Pakistan says it provides only political and diplomatic support to insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.