Iraq: Suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 9 civilians

BAGHDAD — A suicide bomber blew himself up in a busy commercial area of the capital, Baghdad, killing at least nine civilians, officials said.

The bomber approached a gathering of construction workers in the eastern New Baghdad neighbourhood and set off his explosives-laden vest, a police officer said. At least 28 civilians were wounded and the explosion damaged nearby shops and cars, he said.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State group militants have claimed multiple similar attacks. The militants, who control parts of Iraq, have recently relied on insurgency-style attacks away from front lines as they suffer losses on the battlefields.

The biggest urban area they control in Iraq is the country's second largest city of Mosul, about 225 miles (360 kilometres ) northwest of Baghdad. Iraqi officials have said they hope to launch an operation to retake the city by the end of the year.

