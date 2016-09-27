Judge's ruling reduces Election Day registration in Illinois

CHICAGO — A federal judge has scaled back Election Day voter registration for highly populated areas in Illinois, a decision that sides Republicans who claimed in a lawsuit that last year's extension of same-day registration is unconstitutional.

Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan's (dehr-YAY'-gehnz) move on Tuesday temporarily blocks wider same-day registration lawmakers put into effect in 2015.

Voters will still be able to register on Nov. 8, just not at individual polling places.

The state piloted same-day registration in 2014 at some locations. The option was popular, especially in Chicago.

Republicans who filed the lawsuit say expanding same-day registration in highly populated areas doesn't provide equal access, particularly for voters in rural and Republican-leaning areas.