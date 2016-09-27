Kenyan police open fire to disperse protesting students

NAIROBI, Kenya — Riot police fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse Kenyan university students protesting over road safety.

Multi Media University students Tuesday protested the death of one of their colleagues in an accident over the weekend when a minibus taxi overturned. The taxis, called matatus, are Nairobi's main source of public transportation. About 100 students accused the matatu drivers of reckless driving which they allege is not stopped by police.

Nairobi police chief Japheth Koome said two students, two police officers and two guards sustained injuries in the melee.