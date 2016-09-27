Malaysian PM: Committed to justice for downing of MH-17

BERLIN — Malaysia's prime minister says his country remains committed to bringing to justice those responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 two years ago.

Najib Razak's comments Tuesday come a day before the results of an international criminal investigation into the incident are being released.

Speaking in Berlin after meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel, Razak says after Dutch authorities release the criminal investigation results, the countries involved will discuss the next course of action based upon the findings.

He says "we remain committed to ... bring those people responsible to justice."

The Dutch Safety Board has previously said the plane flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit by a missile fired from eastern Ukraine.