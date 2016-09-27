Netanyahu: Both presidential candidates will support Israel

JERUSALEM — Israel's leader says American support for his country will remain strong regardless of who is elected president in November.

Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet Tuesday about his meeting in New York with both presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and relayed their strong words of support for Israel. The prime minister was in the United States to address the U.N. General Assembly.

Netanyahu says "it doesn't matter who will be elected — the American support for Israel will remain strong, this alliance will remain strong and will even get stronger in the coming years."