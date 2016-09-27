Pakistani court upholds death penalty for mentally ill man

ISLAMABAD — An international rights group says Pakistan's Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty against a mentally ill man accused of murder, overturning a previous appeal and a court decision staying his execution.

In a statement, Reprieve said the court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal, claiming a large proportion of prisoners suffer from mental illness and they cannot let everyone go.

Imdad Ali has been on death row since he was convicted in a 2001 murder case.

He was due to be executed on Sept. 20, after the president rejected a clemency request, but a last-minute Supreme Court decision temporarily stayed Ali's execution.