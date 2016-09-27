Quotations in the News

"She's got experience, but it's bad experience." — Republican Donald Trump, making the case against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton that the former senator and secretary of state is little more than a career politician who has squandered opportunities to address the domestic and international problems she's now pledging to tackle as president.

___

"There's something he's hiding." — Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of presidential campaign tradition. The Republican said he can't release his tax returns because he is being audited.

___