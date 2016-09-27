Romania: doctor detained on bribe suspicion

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police have detained a doctor at a state hospital on suspicion of soliciting an 800 euros ($900) bribe for an operation.

Police from the anti-corruption department in the northwestern city of Targu Mures said Tuesday that a patient told police the orthopedic surgeon, identified only by his initials, had demanded money for surgery at the state Emergency Hospital.

Police said they set up a sting operation and observed the surgeon taking money from the patient on Monday. A court will decide later Tuesday whether he should be arrested for 30 days.