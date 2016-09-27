Romania: doctor detained on bribe suspicion
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police have detained a doctor at a state hospital on suspicion of soliciting an 800 euros ($900) bribe for an operation.
Police from the anti-corruption department in the northwestern city of Targu Mures said Tuesday that a patient told police the orthopedic surgeon, identified only by his initials, had demanded money for surgery at the state Emergency Hospital.
Police said they set up a sting operation and observed the surgeon taking money from the patient on Monday. A court will decide later Tuesday whether he should be arrested for 30 days.
Bribes and informal payments are widespread in Romania's health system. Every year, some 2,500 medics migrate, most to Western Europe, for higher wages and better working conditions.