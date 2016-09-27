Satanic Temple brings after-school club to elementary pupils
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland chapter of The Satanic Temple has succeeded in its efforts to bring an after-school program to a Portland elementary school.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/MUIRrA ) the organization has been approved to begin a program on Oct. 19 at Sacramento Elementary School.
Finn Rezz, one of the group's leaders, says their program focuses "on science and rational thinking," and it will promote "benevolence and empathy for everybody."
The Satanic Temple has been targeting schools that have a Good News Club.
That club is put on by the Child Evangelism Fellowship, "a Bible-
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com