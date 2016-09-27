The Latest: Blaze forces evacuations in California mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

More residents have been ordered from their homes as a growing wildfire threatens remote communities in California's Santa Cruz Mountains.

Cal Fire said Tuesday that the blaze in a rugged area about 30 miles south of San Jose has destroyed one home and charred more than 1.5 square miles of dry brush and timber.

Hundreds were evacuated after the fire broke out Monday amid a heat wave, and more residents were ordered to leave as the flames spread overnight. Officials didn't say how many homes are affected.

The fire's 5 per cent contained.

The blaze sparked on the southern edge of Santa Clara County is also threatening television and radio towers.