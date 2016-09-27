The Latest: Ex-ally: Christie seemed happy about gridlock

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A former high-ranking transportation official who pleaded guilty in the George Washington Bridge traffic scandal says New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was told about the gridlock as it was unfolding and seemed to be happy about it.

David Wildstein testified Tuesday he told Christie at a Sept. 11 memorial event about traffic in Fort Lee on the third day of the four-day shutdown in 2013.

He says defendant Bill Baroni told Christie that the mayor of Fort Lee was frustrated he wasn't getting calls returned and that Wildstein was monitoring the situation.

Wildstein says Christie then replied sarcastically that he was sure that "Mr. Edge" wouldn't be involved in politics. Wildstein used the pseudonym "Wally Edge" while publishing a New Jersey politics website .

Christie has denied Wildstein told him about the plot.

___

10:50 a.m.

Jurors in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial are hearing how the alleged scheme unfolded in September 2013.

A witness who pleaded guilty last year testified Tuesday how he and two former allies of New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie mocked and made jokes about a Democratic mayor whose town was the target of their scheme to create traffic jams because he hadn't endorsed Christie.

David Wildstein is testifying against Christie's former deputy chief of staff and the governor's top appointee to the authority that operates the bridge.

Wildstein told jurors he texted deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly with reports of heavy traffic on the second day of the jams. He says Kelly texted back, "Is it wrong that I'm smiling?" Wildstein testified they ignored Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich's pleas for help.

Christie hasn't been charged.

___

10:10 a.m.

A jury is hearing for a third day from a key government witness in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial.

David Wildstein pleaded guilty last year and is testifying against two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie charged with creating traffic jams in 2013 to retaliate against a Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie.

Wildstein described Tuesday how the two defendants "froze out" another Democratic mayor who declined to endorse the governor. He says they cancelled meetings in July 2013 with Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

Former Christie deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and former bridge authority executive Bill Baroni are charged with conspiracy, fraud and civil rights deprivation.

Christie hasn't been charged and says he wasn't aware of the traffic issue until weeks after they happened.

___

6 a.m.

A jury is scheduled to hear for a third day from a key government witness in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial.

David Wildstein testified Monday about receiving an email from Republican Gov. Chris Christie's deputy chief of staff in 2013 that said it was "time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

Wildstein said that set in motion a plan to punish the town's Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie. Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 and co-operated with the government.

He might testify Tuesday about a Sept. 11 memorial event in which he and defendant Bill Baroni bragged in Christie's presence about the ongoing traffic problems they'd created.