The Latest: Governor rejects minimum jail time for johns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on action by California Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown is rejecting legislation that would have required people caught paying for sex to spend at least 24 hours behind bars.

The Democratic governor said in a veto message Tuesday that existing law provides enough flexibility to appropriately punish so-called "johns."

On top of the mandatory jail time, AB1708 would have required a fine of $250 to $1,000. The fine would be $1,000 to $10,000 for people who solicit sex from minors.

The Assembly and Senate approved the bill unanimously last month. It was written by Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego. She said the Legislature should go after people who contribute to demand for prostitution.

___

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill that would have required counties to offer in-person visitation for jail inmates.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday that SB1157 created a strict mandate and did not provide enough flexibility.

Some county officials were concerned they'd have to modify their facilities or hire additional jail staff.

Democratic Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles wrote the bill in response to the rising popularity of video conferences in place of in-person visitation. Mitchell said her bill would help reduce recidivism because inmates with strong connections to their families are less likely to commit new crimes.