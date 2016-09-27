The Latest: Lawyer: Texas officer protected by immunity

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on appeals court ruling on Texas police shooting (all times local):

12 p.m.

A lawyer for a white police officer who shot and killed a black man after a foot chase argues his client should be protected by federal immunity.

An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of Charles Kleinert, an Austin police officer working with the FBI on bank robberies when he encountered Larry Jackson Jr. on July 26, 2013.

Kleinert has said his gun discharged accidentally during a struggle.

A grand jury indicted Kleinert in May 2014 but a federal judge later dismissed it, citing a 126-year old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution in certain cases.

Kleinert's lawyer, Randy Leavitt, told the three-judge panel Tuesday that his client went to the bank as a federal officer investigating a robbery.

But Texas prosecutor Rosa Theofanis called on the judges to overturn the lower court's decision.

