The Latest: Man's body found after woman charged in 2 deaths

ELKHART, Ind. — The Latest on the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in a vehicle in northern Indiana (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Police in northern Indiana have found the body of an older man who they believe may have been in the company of a woman recently arrested in the deaths of her two children.

Capt. Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff's Department says officers were searching for 65-year-old Frank Macomber when they found the body early Tuesday in woods on Fort Wayne's northeast side. Macomber lived in the same area. An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Stone says authorities believe Macomber had spent some time with 29-year-old Amber Pasztor who was arrested in the deaths of her son and daughter on Monday. Pasztor did not have custody of the children and police believe she abducted them from Fort Wayne early Monday. Their bodies were found in her car in Elkhart, 70 miles away. She awaits formal charges.

___

12:35 a.m.

Two Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found dead and their mother has been arrested on murder charges.

Elkhart, Indiana, police say they believe the two children found dead on Monday afternoon were seven-year-old Liliana Hernandez and six-year-old Rene Pasztor. They had been the subject of an Amber Alert earlier in the day warning that their mother may have abducted them.

Police say their bodies were found in a car matching the description of the car in the Amber Alert.

Later Monday evening, police say their mother, twenty-nine-year-old Amber Pasztor, was arrested on two counts of murder.