The Latest: Bomb squad investigating package at Charlotte PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on protests following the shooting of a man by a Charlotte police officer last week (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Charlotte police say they are evacuating headquarters and a bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package.

Police made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, a week after a black man was shot to death by police. The city has been besieged by protests for the past week, with some of them turning violent with fires and looting.

___

5:15 p.m.

Court documents say the black man killed by Charlotte police had a restraining order filed against him a year ago after he threatened to kill his wife and her son with a gun.

The documents were obtained Tuesday and show that Keith Scott's wife filed the order on Oct. 5. She said that law enforcement officers who encounter him should be aware that he is armed and "carries a 9mm black" gun.

Police have said Scott was armed with a handgun when they approached him at an apartment complex last week. Officers say they told Scott repeatedly to drop the weapon and he was shot to death when he didn't follow their orders.

Scott's family has said that he was not armed. Videos released by police and the family are inconclusive, and state authorities are investigating.

___

The University of Tennessee's law school dean says a professor will not face disciplinary action for a Twitter post that called on drivers to run over demonstrators blocking traffic in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a post on the law school's website , Dean Melanie D. Wilson said the tweet "was an exercise" of the professor's First Amendment rights, according to media reports. Wilson added the tweet "offended many members of our community and beyond, and I understand the hurt and frustration they feel."

The law school began an investigation after law professor Glenn Reynolds posted "Run them down," in response to news about protesters on the interstate. Reynolds also writes newspaper columns.

Wilson said the investigation included "an examination of the facts, policies in the university's Faculty Handbook, and the law."

___

10:40 a.m.

Charlotte police say nine more people face charges in the protests over the videotaped shooting death of a black man by police officers last week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Tuesday that all nine people were charged with obstructing traffic.

Charlotte officials had warned that marching or demonstrating in the streets without a permit is illegal. Police on Sunday stopped blocking downtown traffic to allow marchers in the road and directed demonstrators to stay on sidewalks.

The police action means that there have been more than 80 arrests since the Sept. 20 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

___

3 a.m.

Angry Charlotte residents are complaining about what they call unaccountable police officers and civilian leaders who've failed to force change as the city marks a week of protests since a police officer fatally shot a black man.

The City Council on Monday night allowed dozens of people to voice their frustrations after the Sept. 21 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Many called on Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Police Chief Kerr Putney and other council members to resign.

Scott's family and advocacy groups complain the department divulged only about three minutes of footage from two cameras. They have urged the police department to release all other video footage it has, as well as audio recordings of communications that could clarify how the situation unfolded. A media coalition also seeks more footage.