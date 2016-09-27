The Latest: Slain club victims' estates to get $350,000 each

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the distribution of $29.5 million to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida (all times local):

Each of the estates of the 49 patrons who were killed during the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando will get $350,000 from donations raised for the victims of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

An official with the $29.5 million OneOrlando Fund said Tuesday that at least half of the deceased patrons have family members or partners who are fighting over the claim.

Alex Martins says if the disputes aren't resolved, the cases will be sent to probate court for settlement.

Martins says 37 injured patrons each will receive $65,000 to $300,000, depending on how long they were hospitalized, and another 31 injured patrons who required outpatient treatment each will get $35,000.

Martins says 182 patrons who were at the club but weren't injured will each get $25,000.

A patron who survived the Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida wants a temporary stop to the distribution of money raised for the victims until an audit is done.

Jillian Amador filed a petition for a temporary injunction as the funds are set to be distributed on Tuesday.

The OneOrlando fund has raised $29.5 million for the victims of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Forty-nine people were killed and another 53 patrons were hospitalized after Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay nightclub in Orlando.

The money will be distributed to 299 claimants.

Fund administrators say they will conduct an audit in the weeks after the money is distributed.