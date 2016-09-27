News / World

The Latest: Suspect ordered into mental health treatment

Arcan Cetin's stepfather David Marshall is swarmed by the media outside the Skagit County District Court on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 moments after Cetin appeared in court under a magistrate's warrant which will give Skagit County prosecutors 30 days to file official charges against him in the Cascade Mall shooting where five people were murdered on Friday, Sept. 22, in Burlington. (Brandy Shreve/Skagit Valley Herald via AP)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Latest on the Washington state mall shooting (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Assaults on his parents and inappropriate sexual behaviour at school led judges to order mental health treatment for the young man charged with killing five people at a Washington state department store.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press detail a series of criminal charges and attempts to rehabilitate 20-year-old Arcan Cetin, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorder and depression.

A court first ordered Cetin into treatment after he attacked his mother two years ago. The documents say he was following a program designed to erase that assault charge when he made unwelcome sexual advances toward two girls in his math class in 2015 and then punched his stepfather soon afterward.

As recently as Sept. 6, he attended a counselling session and was found to be complying with court-ordered treatment.

