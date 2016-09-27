The Latest: Suspect ordered into mental health treatment

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Latest on the Washington state mall shooting (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Assaults on his parents and inappropriate sexual behaviour at school led judges to order mental health treatment for the young man charged with killing five people at a Washington state department store.

Court records obtained by The Associated Press detail a series of criminal charges and attempts to rehabilitate 20-year-old Arcan Cetin, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorder and depression.

A court first ordered Cetin into treatment after he attacked his mother two years ago. The documents say he was following a program designed to erase that assault charge when he made unwelcome sexual advances toward two girls in his math class in 2015 and then punched his stepfather soon afterward.