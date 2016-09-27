Donald Trump’s woeful debate likely to worsen problems with women

WASHINGTON — How did Donald Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate hurt him with women?

“How much time have you got?” said Katie Packer, a veteran Republican strategist who specializes in persuading female voters.

There was his manner — glowering, contemptuous, interrupting his female opponent dozens of times. There was his unsubtle hint-hint invocation of Bill Clinton’s affairs — “women,” Packer said, “don’t blame Hillary for that.”

And then there was his unpreparedness for Hillary Clinton’s baiting attack on his mistreatment of a former Miss Universe, which on Tuesday spiralled into a second day of self-harm.

Her name is Alicia Machado. When she gained weight after she won Trump’s pageant in 1996, at age 19, he humiliated her privately and publicly, allegedly calling her “Miss Piggy” and forcing her to exercise in front of television cameras.

Trump, who thrills many voters when he picks fights with elites, is never less popular than when he is seen to be bullying a regular person. But on Tuesday he did it again, following his sputtering debate response with another insult of a woman who says he traumatized her into an eating disorder.

It was reminiscent of his damaging July attack on the Muslim family of a dead soldier. This time, he was bashing a Venezuelan-American actress.

“She gained a massive amount of weight. It was a real problem,” he said on Fox News. “We had a real problem.”

Trump is dominant with white men. With women, especially the critical suburban professionals he needs, he is getting clobbered. Clinton’s campaign, which uncoincidentally had a Machado ad ready to roll, saw an opportunity to lure Trump into appalling them further while also energizing Latinas. And he complied.

“I think a lot of women will be very, very bothered by that story,” said Packer, partner at Burning Glass Consulting and a Trump opponent who was deputy campaign manager for Mitt Romney.

It raises doubts, she said, about his claim to be a champion for women in the workplace. It makes women worry again about what a president Trump would teach America’s men and boys. It reminds them of what they hate about a culture that seems to prize appearance above all.

“If you don’t look like a model, then you have no value in his eyes. Here’s a woman that by any measure is stunningly beautiful; even at ‘40 points overweight,’ she was stunning. And it’s still not enough for him. It’s never enough,” Packer said. “And it goes to his willingness to bully and demean and intimidate women to suit his own purposes.”

Here are six other take-aways from a showdown watched by an estimated 84 million people:

Trump really, truly didn’t study up for the biggest event of his life: Liberal pundits had scoffed at reports that Trump aides were worried about his refusal to rehearse. This, they protested, was surely mere spin.

It was not. Trump was transparently unequipped to compete, not only to defend himself from obvious attacks, like the one over a 1970s racial discrimination lawsuit, but to present his own ideas, like the border wall he never mentioned.

“That’s something I find hugely disrespectful to the American people. You don’t go out in front of the American people without preparing,” said Democratic media strategist Joel Silberman, of Democracy Partners.

There are vulnerabilities in Trump’s populist pitch: Clinton made a systematic attempt to dent Trump’s improbable self-portrayal as a champion of the working man she said he has “stiffed.” While nothing she can say will convince non-college-educated white men that she is a superior choice, Trump’s feeble responses may slightly diminish the enthusiasm of his key constituency.

Clinton may have found her magic email words: Clinton has been plagued all campaign by lawyerliness and peevishness in responding to questions about her email scandal. Monday, she tried something different: short and sweet contrition. While Trump and moderator Lester Holt helped her by not pressing too hard, her brief answer — “I’m not going to make any excuses, it was a mistake and I take responsibility for that” — was her best yet, even if it won’t make her troubles go away.

R.I.P. minority “outreach”: When asked what he would do to heal the country’s racial divide, Trump demanded “law and order.” And when given a chance to say something to minorities about his promotion of conspiracy theories about Barack Obama’s birth, he said defiantly, “I say nothing.”

His sudden recent focus on black people was greeted with a widespread suspicion that he was just putting on a tolerance show for white people. Any hope he had of convincing blacks or Hispanics of his sincerity may have vanished with those two answers.

Trump’s last defence is incoherence: Trump told lie after lie. Equally notable, though, was what liberal Vox writer Ezra Klein called “the coherence gap.” Confronted with questions he could not or did not want to answer, Trump repeatedly resorted to a gibberish avalanche.

Asked about cyber warfare, for example, he said at one point, “I have a son, he’s 10 years old. He has computers. He is so good with these computers, it’s unbelievable. The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough and maybe it’s, it’s hardly doable.” When his likeable spontaneity veers into incomprehensibility, he makes Clinton’s caution look more attractive.