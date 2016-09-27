Turkey issues warrants for 121 people linked to Gulen

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 121 people as part of an ongoing investigation into the July 15 failed coup.

Turkey accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt that led to more than 270 deaths, and the government has launched a massive crackdown on his followers.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that those wanted for detention include directors of a charity linked to Gulen's movement. It says police have launched operations in 18 cities to apprehend suspects.