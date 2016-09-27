EU presses ahead with military plans, UK opposes any EU army
BRUSSELS — European Union nations pressed ahead Tuesday with plans to boost military
With Britain leaving the EU, France and Germany have been spearheading moves to boost Europe's capacity to run its own security operations.
Britain insists the NATO military alliance is the only forum for European security, and London has routinely blocked deeper EU
"We're going to oppose any idea of an EU army or an EU army headquarters, which would simply undermine NATO," British
He stopped short of threatening a veto, saying only that "there is no majority here for an EU army."
Despite staunch support for NATO, Britain must tread warily as it prepares to negotiate its departure from the EU. Once the U.K. officially triggers its exit, London and the EU will have two years to agree on the terms for leaving. Playing hardball on
French
"We are in a very strong Franco-German relationship and we think we will be able to make significant progress before the end of the year," he said, standing alongside German
Von der Leyen insisted that "it's not about a European army."
EU troops have been training police and security forces in Afghanistan, Mali, Somalia and elsewhere, and recently agreed to train the Libyan coastguard.
Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief who is chairing the talks, said the EU's treaties do not allow a European army to be created. She said the attendance of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Bratislava is a sign that the EU and NATO are working closely together.