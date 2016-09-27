US home prices climbed again in July
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose modestly in July, pulled up by strong gains in Portland, Seattle and Denver.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 5
The latest report is further evidence that prices are being pushed higher by the limited inventory of homes on the market. That is hurting sales of both new and existing homes, despite buyer enthusiasm and historically low mortgage rates.
The Commerce Department reported Monday that new home sales fell 7.6
Prices rose 12.4
Price gains were more modest outside the Northwest. They rose just 1.7
The 20-city price index plunged after the housing bubble started to burst in 2006, plummeting by more than a third before hitting bottom in March 2012. Since then, prices are up 42.4
___
This story has been corrected to show that the 20-city index rose 5