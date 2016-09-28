2 found guilty of fatally shooting Puerto Rico prosecutor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two men have been found guilty of fatally shooting a Puerto Rico prosecutor as she arrived at her house late one night in January.

Daniel Vazquez and Rafael Aponte are expected to be sentenced in November following Wednesday's verdict. Prosecutors say they expect a third suspect to stand trial soon.

Police accused the suspects of following prosecutor Francelis Ortiz home after she left her office at the main court in San Juan.

Authorities classified the crime as a carjacking. But her husband, attorney Fermin Luis Arraiza, said he believes she was targeted because of her job. He noted the suspects did not steal her car.