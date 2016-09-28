Coast Guard suspends search for missing Cuban migrants

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a group of Cuban migrants reported missing from a makeshift vessel that capsized off the Florida Keys.

The agency called off the search Tuesday night after searching more than 9,306 square miles.

Three migrants were found on an island near Big Pine Key on Saturday. The survivors told authorities they left Cuba on Sept. 20 and the boat capsized the next day.

The Coast Guard confirmed that three bodies found Saturday some 23 miles southeast of Islamorada were those of people from the group. The body of a woman found off the Florida Keys on Monday also was part of the group.