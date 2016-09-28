Coroner: Students' injuries in shooting not life-threatening

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — The Latest on the shooting at an elementary school in South Carolina that left two students and a teacher wounded (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A coroner says that the injuries of two students from a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school do not appear to be life-threatening.

Coroner Greg Shore gave the information to the Greenville News and Independent Mail.

A law enforcement official has said the shooting happened at the Townville Elementary School on Wednesday and that a teen suspect is in custody. He says all other students are safe and have been evacuated to a nearby church.

3 p.m.

A law enforcement officer says that a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school has left two students and a teacher wounded.