Coroner: Students' injuries in shooting not life-threatening
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — The Latest on the shooting at an elementary school in South Carolina that left two students and a teacher wounded (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
A coroner says that the injuries of two students from a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school do not appear to be life-threatening.
Coroner Greg Shore gave the information to the Greenville News and Independent Mail.
A law enforcement official has said the shooting happened at the Townville Elementary School on Wednesday and that a teen suspect is in custody. He says all other students are safe and have been evacuated to a nearby church.
3 p.m.
A law enforcement officer says that a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school has left two students and a teacher wounded.
The unidentified officer says the shooting took place at the Townville Elementary School in Townville, South Carolina, and that all other students are safe and being evacuated to a nearby church.
