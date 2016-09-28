Croatian president opens formal talks to form government
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's president has launched formal consultations with political parties in a step toward forming a new government after a snap election earlier this month.
Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic isn't expected to appoint a prime minister designate immediately after Wednesday's meetings, which are held amid ongoing post-election negotiations between parties.
The Sept. 11 vote produced no clear winner and it could take several more weeks to form a government.
The conservative Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, won 61 seats in the 151-member parliament and is widely expected to lead the future government.
The party has opened talks with third-placed Most group which got 13 seats and also hopes to win backing from ethnic minorities.
Croatia's previous, right-leaning government collapsed in June triggering political turmoil in the European Union's newest member state.