Drone fly-by closes Dubai's busy airport for a half hour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Officials say Dubai International Airport closed for a half hour after a drone flew by its airspace.

The airport says it stopped flight operations just after 8 a.m. Wednesday over "unauthorized drone activity." It says a number of takeoffs and landings were delayed by the drone.

It added on Twitter: "Safety is our top priority and we remind all (drone) operations that activities are not permitted within 5 kilometres (3.11 miles) of any airport or landing area."

Drones previously have disrupted flights into the airport, which is the base of the long-haul carrier Emirates.