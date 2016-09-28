Ex-PM fuels Socialist party feud over political impasse

MADRID — Former Socialist Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez says he feels cheated by current Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez for allegedly backtracking on a plan to abstain in a parliament vote and allow the formation of a conservative government in order to end Spain's nine-month political deadlock.

Gonzalez's comment Wednesday in a Cadena SER radio interview is certain to fuel an increasingly bitter party debate over Sanchez's leadership, days ahead of a crucial weekend meeting of the party's federal committee.