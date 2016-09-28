Germany: Woman and child held captive in Syria freed

BERLIN — Germany's Foreign Ministry says a woman who was kidnapped in Syria while she was pregnant and the baby she gave birth to in captivity have been set free.

The ministry said in a statement the mother and child are in good condition and safely under the care of consular officials in Turkey following their release Wednesday.

It thanked the Turkish government and others for their support.

The ministry wouldn't give further details, but the woman was widely identified in German media as a freelance journalist.

Focus magazine says she was kidnapped by the Nusra Front group in October and gave birth in December.

The militants allegedly demanded millions in ransom, but it's unclear if any money was paid.